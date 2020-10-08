Wells lifeboat rescues fishing boat

Wells' All-weather Lifeboat was launched on Thursday October 8 in response to a mayday call from an unidentified vessel 13 miles north of Wells Harbour. Picture: RNLI Archant

A fishing boat which sent out a distress call after it got into difficulty has been towed back to safety by Wells all-weather lifeboat.

Wells lifeboat was asked to launch at 8.44am on Thursday October 8 by Humber Coastguard after it received a mayday call from an unidentified vessel 13 miles north of Wells Harbour.

Further information identified the vessel as the Blucher, a local fishing vessel which had got into difficulty after suffering a mechanical failure.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched within 18 minutes and arrived alongside the Blucher, which was at anchor, at 10am.

After reaching the Blucher the lifeboat began to tow her back to Wells Harbour where both vessels arrived at 11.43am.

Once back into the safety of the harbour the Blucher was taken to the Quayside where it arrived at 12.20pm.

The lifeboat was then returned to the boathouse, where it was refuelled, sanitised and prepared for its next launch.