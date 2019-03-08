Well-being charity shortlisted for £25k grant from Tesco

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A well-being group which provides animal visits for people with life limiting illnesses has been selected to receive up to £25,000 from Tesco.

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing (Minidonks) are bidding for a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help centenary initiative.

To celebrate Tesco's centenary, the supermarket is delivering a special round of its community funding scheme which will see grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 awarded to community projects.

Three groups in each Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the award, and shoppers are invited to vote in store for who should take the grant.

Minidonks' managing director Sarah McPherson said: "We would love to be able to reach more people with our wellbeing donkey visits. We know what joy it brings people."

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said: "We're looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life."

Votes can be made in Tesco stores until December.