Search

Advanced search

Well-being charity shortlisted for £25k grant from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 October 2019

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A well-being group which provides animal visits for people with life limiting illnesses has been selected to receive up to £25,000 from Tesco.

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodMiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing (Minidonks) are bidding for a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help centenary initiative.

To celebrate Tesco's centenary, the supermarket is delivering a special round of its community funding scheme which will see grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 awarded to community projects.

You may also want to watch:

Three groups in each Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the award, and shoppers are invited to vote in store for who should take the grant.

Minidonks' managing director Sarah McPherson said: "We would love to be able to reach more people with our wellbeing donkey visits. We know what joy it brings people."

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said: "We're looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life."

Votes can be made in Tesco stores until December.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

Three injured in crash on A11

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Former Greenpeace fund-raiser downloaded and distributed indecent images of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists