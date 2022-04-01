There are so many brilliant children in Norfolk, let’s give a shout out and say well done to just some of the community-minded young people who have been helping others.

Daisy Tattam, aged eight, from Great Yarmouth, busy litterpicking - Credit: submitted



Daisy Tattam, aged eight, from Great Yarmouth attends Northgate Primary School and every afternoon after school makes it her one-girl mission to clear the local parks and beach from litter. She even asked for a litter picker for her birthday. She has so far filled over 100 rubbish bags of other people’s litter.

Eppy Marshall making cakes for charity - Credit: submitted

Eight-year-old Eppy Marshall, an Earsham Primary School pupil, raised £60 for Macmillan by baking loads of goodies. Her Mum took them to her colleagues in the Pain Management department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where everyone in the department was delighted to support the cause. Previously, Eppy has donated her hair to the Princess Trust.

Eppy Marshall is determined to try and make the world a better place - Credit: submitted

Eppy herself has Turner Syndrome, a condition which involves growth hormone injections every night to help her grow, but she still wants to make the world ever so slightly better for others.

Chloe Wright pictured before her haircut - Credit: submitted



Chloe Wright, eight, from Cliff Park Primary Academy in Gorleston, had her hair cut on March 12 and donated more than 10 inches of her locks to The Princess Trust, which makes natural hair wigs for little ones who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Chloe Wright donated her long hair to The Princess Trust - Credit: submitted

Even before the big snip she had already raised £230 for this amazing charity.

Chloe mustered support for a collection at Wicklewood Primary School to help Ukrainian refugees - Credit: submitted

Chloe, 11, organised a collection at her school, Wicklewood Primary, within a few days of the war in Ukraine starting. She helped load the donations of blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothes along with painkillers, bandages, sanitary products and nappies, plus those from the local Polish Community and other groups, onto a transit van which linked with the Polish White Eagle Club in London and was delivered to Poland.

Chloe helping to load donated goods for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: submitted

Henry Webb, from Wymondham, is ready to fundraise again by reading stories online Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Henry Webb, seven, from Wymondham and a Spooner Row Primary School, has started fundraising again, this time for the British Heart Foundation. This follows his reading a bedtime story a day live online for a month to anyone who wanted to tune in, but particularly to the residents at Windmill House in Wymondham. He raised £1,000 towards updating the sensory and themed areas at Windmill House.

Tommy Foster, eight, slept outside in March to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans - Credit: Submitted

Tommy Foster, eight, from Belton and a pupil at Ormiston Herman Academy, joined the Royal British Legion Great Tommy Sleep Out in aid of homeless veterans, sleeping outside for the night in March 2022 and collecting donations.

Tommy Foster pictured preparing for his sleep out - Credit: submitted

He raised £225 and said it was cold but good and he was really pleased to have been able to help the charity.

Jessica Cockrill before her haircut - Credit: submitted



Jessica Cockrill, 10, had a big send off from her school, Hillside Primary, before she went to hair salon Mad Cutz in Belton to have 12.5 inches of her hair cut off.

Jessica Cockrill after her haircut for The Princess Trust - Credit: submitted

She donated it to the Little Princess Trust, and has so far raised £800 for the charity. The hairstylist donated her time, and they enjoyed cakes baked by Rebecca Lawrence and themed for the charity with butterflies and crowns.

Two of Norfolk's thoughtful young people, letter writers Tommy and Toby Hutchinson - Credit: submitted



Tommy, six, and Toby Hutchinson, four, of Ormiston Herman Academy, Gorleston On Sea, sent letters, photos and drawings to 999 Ambulance Stations around the UK and the Channel Islands.

They wrote to show their love and appreciation of the Ambulance Service after Toby had five ambulance rides between March and May 2018 due to seizures that were later diagnosed as epilepsy related to a chromosome deletion.

The brothers like to leave bags of treats on the door handles of ambulances and they join in many Random Acts of Kindness following the footsteps of big sister Tia of Tia’s Treasures footsteps.

Young litterpickers Bella Dye (left) with Jenson Dye and Lacie Asker Baynes - Credit: submitted

Community-minded six-year-olds Lacie Asker Baynes and Bella Dye, with five-year-old Jenson Dye, are all pupils at Drayton Infant School. They litter pick several times a week on the way to and from school as well as at the weekends.

A huge well done to Norfolk's young people.