Well-being dog walks to be held in city park

PUBLISHED: 14:05 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 09 January 2020

Jasper, who is one of the dogs taking part in the Age UK Norwich well-being walk in Waterloo Park. Picture: Age UK Norwich

A charity has teamed up with a dog-walking company to run a series of special walks in a Norwich park.

Age UK Norwich and Tom and Toto are inviting people aged 50+ to join them for well-being dog walks in Waterloo Park.

The walk, which will take place on January 13,will include a circuit of the park, accompanied by a pack of specially selected well-being dogs followed by a drink in the park's cafe.

Cathy Eden, Age UK Norwich's community outreach officer said the walks encouraged people to get fresh air, exercise and meet others.

She said: "Some older people are no longer able to keep a dog but teaming up with Tom and Toto means that not only do we all get some exercise in glorious surroundings, but we also get to spend some quality time with these gorgeous dogs too."

For more information and to book a place on the walk contact Age UK Norwich on 01603 496333 or email: enquiries@ageuknorwich.org.uk

