Bikes found dumped in the Broads to be salvaged for people in need

Published: 6:15 PM July 1, 2021

Tim Guy, mechanic at Bicycle Links, said: “Bicycle Links has helped 100s of individuals gain cost-free access to bicycles and equipment." - Credit: Tom Barrett

Norwich people in need of transport may receive help in the form of bikes fished from the Broads.

Each year, unwanted and stolen bicycles are dumped in the rivers and Broads.

The Broads Authority has donated 15 unclaimed bikes to two community cycling initiatives run by Bicycle Links and partners.

The Welcome Wheels project provides refurbished second-hand bicycles, accessories and cycle training to newly resettled refugees and asylum seekers in Norwich.

The project has provided more than 300 bikes to asylum seekers and refugees of all ages since 2018, but is now very low on funds, bicycles and accessories.

Volunteers at Bicycle Links "enjoy working on bikes, gaining new skills and a sense of purpose". - Credit: Tom Barrett

The Welcome Wheels team is asking members of the public for support via a crowdfunding appeal and to donate old bikes and accessories.

Lucy Hall, project manager at Bicycle Links, said: "We are really pleased to see these bikes recycled and put to good use.

"Our volunteers enjoy gaining new skills and a sense of purpose.

"We are asking people to dig around in their shed for any old bike they or their children no longer use.”

Tim Guy, mechanic at Bicycle Links, said: “Bicycle Links has helped hundreds of individuals gain cost-free access to bicycles and equipment.

"We rely heavily on bicycle donations to help more people.

“From rusted old heaps, to bikes that just need dusting down and a safety check, we can make use of anything.”

Broads Authority, communications officer, Laura Middleton, said: “It’s great to see that these old bikes can be skilfully refurbished, given a new lease of life and donated to people who really need them.”

Donated bikes are assessed by trained mechanics, refurbished by Bicycle Links’ volunteer team, then checked by mechanics again before they are given away.

Please donate your old bicycles and cycling accessories to: Bicycle Links, Anglia Square, NR3 1DY or Bicycle Links, 135 /137 King St, Norwich NR1 1QH.

Phone before you visit to check opening times on 01603 764343.

More information on the Welcome Wheels crowdfund can be found here.

The Welcome Wheels project is a coalition of three charities and a non-profit bike shop: