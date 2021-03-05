Welcome to The New Normal - Archant's new news and politics podcast

Published: 6:00 AM March 5, 2021

The New Normal - our new news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

Archant - publishers of your favourite newspapers and websites, including this very one - today launch a brand-new news, politics and current affairs podcast, The New Normal.

Each week your hosts Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers will be bringing you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

In this week's very first edition they discuss Rishi Sunak's Budget, Harry and Meghan and the return of youth channel BBC Three.

James Fletcher, director of new Donald Trump documentary The Accidental President, tells the team exactly how the reality star made it to the Oval Office, while Nicholas Streiner from the University of Basel joins us to talk about his research on how elections really do make people miserable.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.



