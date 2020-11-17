Search

‘Where can we purchase a pretty canary?’ - Travelodge reveals strangest requests at its Norwich hotels

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 November 2020

Staff at Travelodge hotels in Norwich (pictured Thickthorn) have revealed the weirdest requests from guests. Photo: Adrian Judd

Staff at Travelodge hotels in Norwich (pictured Thickthorn) have revealed the weirdest requests from guests. Photo: Adrian Judd

A serenade by the Cathedral choir over breakfast and a fancy dress outfit fashioned out of a duvet are among the most bizarre requests made by holidaymakers in Norwich.

Staff at Travelodge hotels in the city have revealed the strangest calls from guests or those making bookings.

The chain has three hotels in Norwich on Queen’s Road, St Vedast Street and at Thickthorn.

The top 10 weirdest demands are as follows.

1. Heard Norwich is the home of the canaries, where can we purchase a pretty canary?

2. Can you stop it raining?

3. Can you dress up as the tooth fairy and knock on our door in the morning and present my daughter with £100 as her first tooth has come out?

4. Can you arrange for my son to have his christening at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday?

5. Can you go out and get my wife a luxurious birthday present as I have important work meetings and can you wrap the present and deliver to her this morning?

6. Can you get the Cathedral Choir to come and sing at breakfast as a surprise for my grandmother’s birthday?

7. Can you move our room to the roof as my wife has always wanted to sleep under the stars?

8. Can you step in and be my bridesmaid?

9. Can you sort out this box of receipts and do my work expenses for me?

10. Can you make me a fancy dress outfit out of a duvet cover?

Shakila Ahmed, a spokesperson for Travelodge, said: “Annually we welcome millions of customers from all corners of the UK at our 575 hotels which includes three properties in Norwich.

“Throughout the year, our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests. Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“Interestingly the requests change regionally, seasonally and this year we have even received interesting requests around social distancing.

“However, there are some requests beyond their control such as stopping it from raining and moving bedrooms outside so that guests can sleep under the stars.”

