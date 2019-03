Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 31: The witches of St Stephen’s, Norwich

NORWICH ST. STEPHEN'S ALLEY. DATE ? PLATE P1007

There are secrets hidden in every corner of Norfolk, even in the least expected places: what today forms part of a modern shopping mall was once the place where city people went to have curses removed and good luck restored.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week the team are recording from the crypt at the Assembly House and discuss the wise women of St Stephens and Mrs Mortimer of Great Yarmouth.