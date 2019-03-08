Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Weird Norfolk: why the strange stones with holes in you pick up at the beach could protect you from witches

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 August 2019

It is said that these strange stones protect your home from evil spirits? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is said that these strange stones protect your home from evil spirits? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

They are the pebble-hunter's Holy Grail, the all-seeing eyes that protect us from nightmares and witches. Weird Norfolk looks at witch stones - the pebbles with holes all the way through them - and finds out the folklore that surrounds them

Witch stones, hag stones, hex stones, adder stones, snake eggs, fairy stones, eye stones, holy stones or holey stones - whatever you call them, small stones with holes all the way through them have captured the imagination of us all for countless centuries.

A porthole to a fairy dimension, protection from witches and nightmares, potent fertility symbols, a solid way to treat ailments, a method of preventing livestock being bewitched, insurance against storms at sea, a snake repellent…witch stones are credited with a huge range of powers.

Born through the violence of nature - crashing waves or burrowing creatures - witch stones are readily found on Norfolk beaches and have been collected for centuries as powerful magical tools, both by witches and, somewhat bizarrely, by those who seek to banish them from their homes.

The innate strangeness of a stone with a hole all the way through it has made witch stones a focus for folk magic where they are used for a wide range of purposes, from protecting households from witches (hang by the front door) to preventing children's nightmares (hang by their bed) to promoting fertility (ditto, although if you find one with a hole big enough to walk through while holding hands, it's said to be far more effective).

It's said that these stones with hole contain powerful magic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYIt's said that these stones with hole contain powerful magic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was believed that while good luck and dreams could pass through the hole in the witch stone, bad luck and bad dreams were too big to pass through and would be stuck on the outside of the stone, unable to reach their intended victim. Fishermen and sailors tied strings of witch stones on lengths of rope and hung them on their ships to guarantee safe passage and ward off evil spirits and witches that could attach themselves to both their boat and their catch while some believed they helped to control the winds on the high seas by placing one on a cord and swinging it through the air to break up heavy clouds and dangerous gales.

Small stones worn round the neck are said to heal a range of ailments and to protect the wearer from the evil eye, spirits and the dark arts -

folklore has it that rubbing a stone with a hole in it over a sprain or a painful joint would ease the pain.

In Norfolk, farmers would hang a witch stone outside barns to protect livestock, in particular cows, whose milk was protected against turning sour by the magical stone, bury stone with holes in them under coops to protect their chickens and in George Ewart Evans' classic The Pattern Under the Plough, about East Anglian rural life, he told stories of 'hag stones' hung above horses in their stables to prevent witches taking them for a gallop at night. A German folklore story claims the holes in 'adder stones' are made when snakes gather together and use their venom to create holes and that if you wear one, you will be protected against the adder's bite (as Norfolk walkers regularly have adder encounters, please do not consider this an alternative to vigilance and stout boots).

The romance of the witch stone is created by the most magical force of all: nature. The action of running or moving water creates a hole where there is a weakness in the stone or the holes can be caused by burrowing worms or molluscs or sea sponges - every stone is individual, each is unique.

There is a common belief that magic can't work on moving water and since the holes in witch stones are made by moving water, those who claim the stones have their own special powers think the stones retain the magic which is in the water which cannot be harnessed in any other way.

It is said that for a stone to have any power whatsoever, it must be found by the person who intends to use it and not given to them or bought - although true believers insist that people don't find stones, stones find people.

Weird Norfolk suggests that if a stone DOES find you, ensure it is just one stone at a time and that you leave other stones to find someone else.

For more Weird Norfolk stories click here.

For a daily dose of Weird Norfolk follow our Instagram here or our Facebook group here.

Head to www.norfolkstore.co.uk for Weird Norfolk merchandise.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘Smoking crack in the hallways’ - residents’ fury over drug use and fights at ‘dystopian’ city flats

People living in William White Place said repeated drug deals and anti-social behaviour in the area are making their lives a misery. Photo: Archant

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists