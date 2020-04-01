WEIRD NORFOLK QUIZ: Do you know your Black Shuck from your Beasts of the A1075
PUBLISHED: 19:47 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 01 April 2020
Archant
Weird Norfolk quiz: from beasts to Bigfoot, Shuck to witches, just how much do you know about the more curious tales from our county?
In Weird times we need Weird Norfolk, so here is a quiz designed to see how much you know about some of the stranger corners of our wonderful county. Do you know your beasts from your witches? Your Shucks from your cursed stones? Your ghosts from your bogeymen? Find out here...