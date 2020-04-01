Search

Advanced search

WEIRD NORFOLK QUIZ: Do you know your Black Shuck from your Beasts of the A1075

PUBLISHED: 19:47 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 01 April 2020

Weird Norfolk quiz (C) Archant

Weird Norfolk quiz (C) Archant

Archant

Weird Norfolk quiz: from beasts to Bigfoot, Shuck to witches, just how much do you know about the more curious tales from our county?

You may also want to watch:

In Weird times we need Weird Norfolk, so here is a quiz designed to see how much you know about some of the stranger corners of our wonderful county. Do you know your beasts from your witches? Your Shucks from your cursed stones? Your ghosts from your bogeymen? Find out here...

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 180

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This Norfolk deli has been named the best in East Anglia

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24