WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 51: The cursed stone of Stockton

The Stockton Stone. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

It has stood as a sentinel for centuries, a lonely, lichen-covered reminder of a frozen past when sabre-toothed tigers and woolly mammoths roamed the plains of East Anglia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we are talking about one of Stacia's favourite topics, stones. In particular, the cursed stone of Stockton and the Merton stone.