Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 41: Arminghall Henge

Arminghall Woodhenge photo from "The Norwich 'Woodhenge'" by J.G.D. Clark. Picture: EDP Library Archant

It's a ripple in a field which hides a stupendous secret - here, between two ugly electricity pylons on the fringes of Norwich there once stood an incredible treasure: Norfolk's answer to Stonehenge.

We are going on about Arminghall Henge again, we. If you missed our feature for the EDP click here. Siofra might make Stacia and Richard record another episode about this as she now has a conspiracy theory...

