Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 41: Arminghall Henge

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 August 2019

Arminghall Woodhenge photo from

Arminghall Woodhenge photo from "The Norwich 'Woodhenge'" by J.G.D. Clark. Picture: EDP Library

Archant

It's a ripple in a field which hides a stupendous secret - here, between two ugly electricity pylons on the fringes of Norwich there once stood an incredible treasure: Norfolk's answer to Stonehenge.

We are going on about Arminghall Henge again, we. If you missed our feature for the EDP click here. Siofra might make Stacia and Richard record another episode about this as she now has a conspiracy theory...

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road remains closed after fatal crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City centre road remains closed after fatal crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How China’s growing appetite for meat is driving demand for more Norfolk soya beans

Soya UK wants more Norfolk farmers to grow the crop as the global market for soya beans expands. Pictured: David McNaughton (left) of Soya UK with farmer James Woodhouse at Hill House Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Chris Hill

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

Norwich City legend Hoolahan confirms Newcastle deal

Wes Hoolahan says his farewells to Carrow Road at his testimonial match in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists