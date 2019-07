Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 40: The legend of White Shuck at Great Snoring

Does White Shuck roam the village of Great Snoring? Picture: EDP Library/ Sam Robbins Archant

In a village whose name suggests restful sleep, something terrifying yet oddly familiar prowled the streets: White Shuck of Great Snoring.

This week the weirdos discuss white shuck, Siofra picks her afterlife job and the lovely Aylenne from Liverpool shares a spooky story from her childhood.

