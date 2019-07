Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 39: Sarah Hare of Stow Bardolph

An 18th century wax effigy of Sarah Hare is kept inside the Hare chapel of the Holy Trinity church at Stow Bardolph. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2011

This week is all about the wonderful Sarah Hare, wax effigies and blood poisoning.

Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger and slept for 100 years until she was woken by a handsome prince - but for Norfolk's Sarah Hare, no kiss can wake her from an eternal slumber.

