WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 46: An evening of strange tales at Biddy's Tearoom

An evening of spooky tales. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

This week we are hosted by Biddy's Tearoom in Norwich, where we hear all sorts of strange and spooky tales.

We team up with the Seagull Rep again for an evening of spooky tales hosted by biddy's Tearoom in Norwich. We hear wonderful tales of UFO sightings, the Norfolk Puma, poltergeist activity, haunted houses and possibly the creepiest story we've heard yet.

