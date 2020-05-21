Search

Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 56: The wicked nuns of Marham

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 May 2020

The ghostly figure of nun Sister Barbara by the Abbey ruins features on one of the Marham village signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ghostly figure of nun Sister Barbara by the Abbey ruins features on one of the Marham village signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

How do you solve a problem like Sister Barbara?

This week Stacia and Siofra explore the tale of the wicked nuns of Marham. They discuss why the spirits of nuns might be one of the most common types of encounters and Stacia realises she has a completely false memory about The Sister’s of Mercy.

Click here for our original story.

