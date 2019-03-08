Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 35: The Shrieking Pits of Aylemerton and Northrepps
PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 May 2019
It's a lament said to travel across the centuries, a shriek that rips through time to tell the tale of a woman who loved and lost and whose spirit wanders in North Norfolk, restlessly searching for the baby murdered by her jealous husband.
The Weird Norfolk team are back from their little break. This week we take a look at the Shrieking Pits at Aylmerton and Northrepps. Both are said to be haunted by restless spirits.
