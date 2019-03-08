Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 35: The Shrieking Pits of Aylemerton and Northrepps

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 May 2019

The Shrieking Pit at Northrepps where legend tells a young woman called Esmerelda died in the pit, shrieking out three times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Shrieking Pit at Northrepps where legend tells a young woman called Esmerelda died in the pit, shrieking out three times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

It's a lament said to travel across the centuries, a shriek that rips through time to tell the tale of a woman who loved and lost and whose spirit wanders in North Norfolk, restlessly searching for the baby murdered by her jealous husband.

The Weird Norfolk team are back from their little break. This week we take a look at the Shrieking Pits at Aylmerton and Northrepps. Both are said to be haunted by restless spirits.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Delays on A11 and A47 as police escort yacht mould through Norfolk

Photo: James Bass.

The toys that are going to be on everyone’s Christmas 2019 wishlist, and when to buy them

L.O.L. dolls are still going to be hugely popular this Christmas. Store Photo: Amazon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists