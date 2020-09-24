Search

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 65: The tale of Martha Alden, executed for murder at Norwich Castle

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 September 2020

It's said that King Gurgunt and his treasure are buried in Norwich Castle mound. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The tale of Martha Alden

In this episode Stacia and Siofra explore the history of Norwich Castle and the mound it sits on. They tell the tale of Martha Alden who was publicly executed at the castle for murdering her husband. Her spirit is said to still wonder through the museum galleries and was seen on the mound soon after her death. Siofra introduces a new king British history.

