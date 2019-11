WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 47: Spooky stories at The Merchant's House in Norwich

Weird Norfolk Halloween. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Our final live recording of 2019 is hosted by The Merchant's House.

We share a whole range of ghost stories from across Norfolk, including haunted paintings, half-body apparitions and paranormal pints.