WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST: The TV apperance of a ghost at Morley Old Hall
PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 October 2020
It was set to be a televised example of how a ghost hunter worked and proved to be so effective that a ghost actually appeared to make a guest appearance.
On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss a TV appearance of a ghost at Morley Old Hall near Wymondham. Renowned SPR member Tony Cornell and Anglia TV investigated the hall in the 1960s. After the show aired they received an unexpected response from viewers. The ladies also discuss how the show influenced Ghostwatch, one of the most infamous horror programmes. They also look into who the ghostly monk might be.
