WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST: The TV apperance of a ghost at Morley Old Hall

Halls Places - M Morley St Peter The south wing of Morley Old hall was being restored, work which was being carried out by Lord Ironside who purchased the building in a derelect state six years earlier. Dated 30th March 1950 Photograph C4787

It was set to be a televised example of how a ghost hunter worked and proved to be so effective that a ghost actually appeared to make a guest appearance.

On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss a TV appearance of a ghost at Morley Old Hall near Wymondham. Renowned SPR member Tony Cornell and Anglia TV investigated the hall in the 1960s. After the show aired they received an unexpected response from viewers. The ladies also discuss how the show influenced Ghostwatch, one of the most infamous horror programmes. They also look into who the ghostly monk might be.