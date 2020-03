Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 52: Kitty Witches Row

Kitty Witches Row, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Most of us are aware that a witch’s familiar is often a cat – but less of us know the story behind Great Yarmouth’s Kitty Witches.

This week the weirdos have a chat about Kitty Witches Row in Great Yarmouth. We look at the various reasons, some weird, some not, for the interesting name of this Yarmouth row. Was it witches? was it morris dancers? was it crabs?