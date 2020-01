WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 48: The Hethersett Faines

Are the Hethersett Faines a distant relation of Black Shuck? Picture: Archant Library/Sam Robbins

Weird Norfolk podactst - The Faines

The Weirdos are back after an unscheduled break. This week we discuss the Hethersett Faines. Are they a distant relative of Black Shuck? Are they dogs or cows? Do they ride bikes? We ask all these questions and more. Also, Stacia teaches us some Norfolk dialect and we learn about some other interesting characters in Hethersett.