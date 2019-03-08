Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 42: The haunted caravan at Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 August 2019
A family hoping for a holiday packed with sun, sea and sandcastles in Great Yarmouth were surprised to find a guest had already taken up residence in the caravan they had been renting for four days - an invisible entity which made it perfectly clear it wanted them to leave.
This week the the team discuss caravan number B77 at Seashore Holiday Park. Was it haunted or was there a simple explanation for the strange things that happened there?