WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 60: The mystery of Ella Morse’s moving gravestone

The mysterious turning gravestone of Ella Morse, Swaffham. Pictured in June 1981. Archant

Why did the Swaffham gravestone twist itself away from what was buried underneath it?

In this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the strange tale of Ella Morse’s moving gravestone. This unusual case from Swaffham certainly leaves them with more questions than answers. Stacia quizzes Siofra on her burial plans and the pair decide on how they will communicate after death.