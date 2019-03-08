Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 32: The Grey Lady of Tombland Alley

A clipping from the Norwich Evening News in Dec 1973, just after the Grey Lady was spotted. Archant

She’s been seen in the streets, houses and churches of Tombland, a grey lady who glides through walls and hides a terrible secret: when she was locked into a room with her plague victim parents, she ate their flesh to stay alive and met her end choking on their flesh.

This week Stacia, Siofra and Richard visit Tombland Alley and discuss a Norwich classic, the Grey Lady. AKA the girl who ate her parents.