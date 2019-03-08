Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 32: The Grey Lady of Tombland Alley
PUBLISHED: 10:17 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 25 March 2019
Archant
She’s been seen in the streets, houses and churches of Tombland, a grey lady who glides through walls and hides a terrible secret: when she was locked into a room with her plague victim parents, she ate their flesh to stay alive and met her end choking on their flesh.
This week Stacia, Siofra and Richard visit Tombland Alley and discuss a Norwich classic, the Grey Lady. AKA the girl who ate her parents.