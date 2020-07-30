Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 61: The Great Stone of Lyng
A haunted wood, a strange stone that bleeds and a host of legends that link it to a martyred Saint, a ruined nunnery and ritual sacrifices.
On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the great stone of Lyng. They explore the various folklore tales about this mysterious stone in a magical woodland.
