Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 61: The Great Stone of Lyng

The old stone that stands in a grove beside a path in woodland near Hase's Lane, Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A haunted wood, a strange stone that bleeds and a host of legends that link it to a martyred Saint, a ruined nunnery and ritual sacrifices.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the great stone of Lyng. They explore the various folklore tales about this mysterious stone in a magical woodland.

You may also want to watch: