Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 61: The Great Stone of Lyng

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 July 2020

The old stone that stands in a grove beside a path in woodland near Hase's Lane, Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt

The old stone that stands in a grove beside a path in woodland near Hase's Lane, Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt

A haunted wood, a strange stone that bleeds and a host of legends that link it to a martyred Saint, a ruined nunnery and ritual sacrifices.

On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the great stone of Lyng. They explore the various folklore tales about this mysterious stone in a magical woodland.

