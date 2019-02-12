Search

Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 30: The ghosts of intu Chapelfield, Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 February 2019

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

PC333/Youtube

This week we discuss the infamous red balloon ghost of Chapelfield Mall as well other hauntings in the shopping centre.

Some say the video is definitive proof that ghosts exist: a red balloon appears to be floating through intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich as if being held by an invisible hand, it floats down the escalator and then comes to rest by a chair at a café area. Others believe that air conditioning, a draft or trickery is involved in the video which was taken by two CCTV cameras in the centre in 2008.

The footage shows a bright red balloon floating with seeming purpose from the doors which lead from Chapelfield Plain before it moves down the escalator looking as if it is being tugged by a string and hovering at what would be child-height if it was being held by a youngster.

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Stock photo of an ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

