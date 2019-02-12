Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 30: The ghosts of intu Chapelfield, Norwich

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube PC333/Youtube

This week we discuss the infamous red balloon ghost of Chapelfield Mall as well other hauntings in the shopping centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some say the video is definitive proof that ghosts exist: a red balloon appears to be floating through intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich as if being held by an invisible hand, it floats down the escalator and then comes to rest by a chair at a café area. Others believe that air conditioning, a draft or trickery is involved in the video which was taken by two CCTV cameras in the centre in 2008.

The footage shows a bright red balloon floating with seeming purpose from the doors which lead from Chapelfield Plain before it moves down the escalator looking as if it is being tugged by a string and hovering at what would be child-height if it was being held by a youngster.