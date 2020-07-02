Search

Weird Norfolk podcast - episode 59: The haunting of 19 Magdalen Street

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 July 2020

19 Magdalen Street pictured in 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan

19 Magdalen Street pictured in 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Does the spirit of a murdered woman still roam the rooms of a shop on Magdalen Street, or has she finally found the peace she was denied in life?

In this episode of Weird Norfolk Stacia and Siofra discuss a classic Norwich ghost story, the tale of Sara (or Sarah) of 19 Magdalen Street.

Six members of the Lowestoft Borderline Science Investigation Group spent the night at a former public house in Magdalen Street, Norwich. Date: 28 Aug 1972Six members of the Lowestoft Borderline Science Investigation Group spent the night at a former public house in Magdalen Street, Norwich. Date: 28 Aug 1972

