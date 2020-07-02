Weird Norfolk podcast - episode 59: The haunting of 19 Magdalen Street
PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 July 2020
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Does the spirit of a murdered woman still roam the rooms of a shop on Magdalen Street, or has she finally found the peace she was denied in life?
In this episode of Weird Norfolk Stacia and Siofra discuss a classic Norwich ghost story, the tale of Sara (or Sarah) of 19 Magdalen Street.
