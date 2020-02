WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 50: East Somerton revisited

The Weird Norfolk tean celebrate their 50th episode with a trip to East Somerton. Picture: Richard Fair Richard Fair

It's our 50th episode and we wanted to do something special, so we decided to head out to our favourite place. East Somerton was where we started this podcast adventure and we head out to the beautiful ruins for a look around.