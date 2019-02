Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 29: Bringing the dead back to Life at Bromholm Priory

Bromholm Priory was home to a piece of the real cross of Jesus and become a focus for pilgrimage. Picture: EDP Library

The ruins are spectacular and hint at a majesty long since claimed by time – but the broken walls of Bromholm Priory hide an even bigger secret: they once housed a holy relic said to be so powerful it could raise the dead.

This week the team tell the tale of the relic of Bromholm Priory which was said to bring the dead back to life.