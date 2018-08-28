Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 28: The Tharston haunted house

Meadow view Chris Betts Photography

It looked like any other council house in the row, a sturdily-built home, close to local amenities and perfect for a growing family – particularly one with an attendant poltergeist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week the team discuss an account of a haunted house in Tharston during the 1930s. The haunting was investigated by the local branch of the spiritualist church and had a slightly unusual conclusion.