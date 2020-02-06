WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 49: The Devil's footprint in King's Lynn

Devils Alley in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk used to boast the devil's hoof print in King's Lynn, said to be a remainder of his thwarted attempts to steal souls after arriving to the town by ship.

This week the weirdos discuss Devil's Alley in King's Lynn and Stacia and Siofra profess their love for the town. We look at other examples of Devil's footprints across the world and Siofra has a theory as to who actually left the footprint in the alley (spoiler - it was Bigfoot). We also have a catch up on some "Weird" events we've been to during our break, including Winter Solstice at Arminghall Henge and Norwich Pagan Moot.

