Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 53: A UFO over Dereham

Mr Barrett's sketch of the UFO he saw of Dereham. Date: 20 May 1977. Picture: Archant/Dereham & Fakenham Times Archant

In Weird Norfolk’s history of mysteries, sightings of UFOs remain high on the list of unsolved phenomena. In the late 1970s, a flying saucer was spotted hovering above the rooftops of Dereham town centre.

This week Stacia and Siofra discuss UFOs over Dereham. In particular a sighting while on the way to collect a Chinese takeaway in 1977.

**NB: This was recorded before social distancing was put into place