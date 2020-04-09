Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 53: A UFO over Dereham
PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 April 2020
Archant
In Weird Norfolk’s history of mysteries, sightings of UFOs remain high on the list of unsolved phenomena. In the late 1970s, a flying saucer was spotted hovering above the rooftops of Dereham town centre.
This week Stacia and Siofra discuss UFOs over Dereham. In particular a sighting while on the way to collect a Chinese takeaway in 1977.
**NB: This was recorded before social distancing was put into place
