Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 54: The haunted carpet of Hunstanton Hall

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 April 2020

Hunstanton Hall, Old Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Hunstanton Hall, Old Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Dame Armine’s haunted carpet.

In this episode Stacia and Siofra tell the tale of Dame Armine’s haunted carpet. They mull over the concept of haunted objects and learn about a cursed cat carpet in Florida.

This episode was recorded on location at the The Assembly House, Norwich, before social distancing measures were in place. Please excuse the clinking tea cups!

Topic Tags:

