Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 27: The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall

Raynham Hall at East Raynham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

This week we discuss one of the most famous ghost pictures ever taken. The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall.

Could that slight chill in an upstairs corridor, that shimmer of shifting light on the staircase, those footsteps fading into silence be one of our county’s most intriguing apparitions?