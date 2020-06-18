Weird Norfolk podcast - episode 58: Sir Berney Brograve and the Devil
PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 June 2020
Archant Norfolk 2017
Brograve Mill stands as a lonely sentinel on land once owned by a man said to have made a bargain with the Devil which he had no intention of honouring.
On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the tale of Sir Berney Brograve and his mowing match with the Devil. They speculate what Sir Berney’s prize might have been if he had won and why the Devil couldn’t get through a simple wooden door.
