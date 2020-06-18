Weird Norfolk podcast - episode 58: Sir Berney Brograve and the Devil

Brograve Mill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Brograve Mill stands as a lonely sentinel on land once owned by a man said to have made a bargain with the Devil which he had no intention of honouring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On this episode Stacia and Siofra discuss the tale of Sir Berney Brograve and his mowing match with the Devil. They speculate what Sir Berney’s prize might have been if he had won and why the Devil couldn’t get through a simple wooden door.