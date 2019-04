Weird Norfolk podcast - Episode 33: The brave Bishop Beaver of Babingley

The village sign at Babingley. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Standing as a signpost to a village that longer bustles, in a rhododendron clearing in the woods, Mark Goldsworthy’s timber carving shows the curious tale of the brave Bishop Beaver of Babingley.

This week we chat about the brave, bold, bishop beaver of Babingley. And we ask which is scarier a dog-headed monk or a monk-headed dog?