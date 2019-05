Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 36: A witness to the Grey Lady of Tombland

HAUNTED CITY WALKS. THE GREY LADY (HELEN CUBITT) MOVES EERILY THROUGH TOMBLAND ALLEY KEITH WHITMORE

This week we have an eyewitness account of the Grey Lady of Tombland. Bridget Pye joins us to share her strange encounter.

