Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Weird Norfolk: The frantic ghost hunters at one of Norwich's most tragic churches

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 June 2019

The tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

On the edge of Norwich city centre, a bombed-out church has been reduced to just its tower - but before tragedy hit St Bartholomew's Church in Heigham, it was at the centre of a frenzied ghost hunt

St Bartholomew's, Heigham, Norwich, before it was damaged by German bombing on April 27 1942. Picture: George PlunkettSt Bartholomew's, Heigham, Norwich, before it was damaged by German bombing on April 27 1942. Picture: George Plunkett

Its tower stands as a stone memorial to a night that Norwich will never forget and which left many of its citizens dead - but before the deadly Baedeker Raids, St Bartholomew's Church in Norwich had been famous for another, ghostly, reason.

A picture of 15th century St Bartholomew's taken by George Plunkett shows it before Hitler sent bombs to Norwich.

Plunkett's incredible portfolio of photographs captures the changing face of Norwich during a period of huge upheaval and change, from war-torn damage to slum clearance and rebuilding, civic celebrations to the construction of City Hall.

He captured an image of St Bartholomew's Church in Church Close, Heigham Ward, in Norwich three years before it was virtually destroyed by German bombing on April 27 1942 in the first of the infamous Baedeker Raids - of the 340 people killed in bombing attacks in the city, half died on this tragic night.

St Bartholomew and nearby St Benedict, towards the end of St Benedict's Street, were decimated by the bombing, both left with only a tower to show that churches had stood at the sites after the rubble had been cleared.

Repaired in 1976, the church now stands in parkland and is a peaceful place: but before German bombs, it was persistent rumours of unquiet spirits at St Bartholomew's that made it infamous in Heigham: some claimed they had spotted a ghost in the churchyard.

As far back as 1885, there is a mention of the spectre in the East Anglian handbook, when an article mentions "…just as some 12 years back they trampled down the graves in St Bartholomew's churchyard in search of the 'Heigham Ghost'" in regard to a rumour circulating about a different, possibly haunted, venue.

The Norfolk Chronicle of February 10 1906 shed some gloomy light on the supernatural subject - a correspondent known only as JTV wrote: "I think the year was 1872, and when the Rev.J.Gilbert Dixon was rector of St Bartholomew's Heigham. It was after the erection of the temporary church in Adelaide Street, and before the restoration of the old parish church.

The tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Someone one night 'saw suffen,' and said so. Whereupon the roughs of Heigham Street took in hand to exorcise the sprite, and nightly raced about the churchyard, broke down fences and trampled graves flat, hunting for what never once was seen.

"'Old Heigham Church' as it used to be called, was much

more lonely than it is now. There was no Centenary School then, and no St Bartholomew's Close, nothing but market-gardens or allotments next the churchyard. It was the owner's complaints and that of the rector which brought the police upon the scene and 'laid' not only the 'ghost,' but those who searched for it. North Heigham, in its lower reaches, is not a lively neighbourhood in these days. At the time of the scare it was much more dismal, and the story of the ghost and the knowledge that the roughs were out made many people nervous. A variant of the legend made the ghost a white figure on stilts, and changed its venue to the long avenue by the side of the Temporary Church, but I only heard of this after a long, long interval."

So, what was seen in the churchyard at long-lost St Bartholomew's? And what was more terrifying? The ghost, or the ghost hunters?

Gargoyles on the tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGargoyles on the tower which is all that remains of St Bartholomew's Church, near Heigham Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For more Weird Norfolk stories click here.

For a daily dose of Weird Norfolk follow our Instagram here or our Facebook group here.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Emergency services called after vehicle overturns in crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a crash near Ashwellthorpe. Pic: Submitted.

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Electrolyte review: ‘Takes you places you didn’t expect to go’

Electrolyte. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Could leaving parts of East Anglia to grow wild help us tackle climate change?

Hugh Somerleyton and grazing expert Leo Linnartz pictured on land earmarked for the re-wilding project at Fritton Lake on the Somerleyton Estate. Picture: Chris Hill

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Murderer who ‘stalked the streets’ for a victim and man who covered up killing his neighbour

Left to right: Rolands Heinbergs and Steven Louro. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists