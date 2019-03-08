Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 34: The Lantern Man

Joseph Bexfield's grave in its churchyard setting in All Saints' Churchyard, at Thurlton. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Stacia Briggs For: EDP Sunday Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434 Archant © 2009

The team are at Norwich Cathedral again and this week we have a chat about the Lantern Man of Thurlton. Siofra becomes starstruck as Budge the cat drops by.

His gravestone is covered in a lattice of lichen, the simple Norfolk wherry etched into the stone the only clue to the mysterious demise of unfortunate Joseph Bexfield. But although Bexfield was a wherryman and his work was often treacherous, it was not to blame for his death on August 11 1809, on a dark night when the mists swept in across Thurlton Staithe and the shadowy Lantern Man took up sentry duty on the marshes.