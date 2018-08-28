Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Weird Norfolk: Is this Norfolk’s weirdest road?

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 12 January 2019

Woodland between Great Hockham and Wretham on the A1075 where a white Grim Reaper figure was seen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woodland between Great Hockham and Wretham on the A1075 where a white Grim Reaper figure was seen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Last year, we brought you news of the Wildman of Watton or Bigfoot of the Forest who has been spotted along the A1075 in a number of sightings from 1986 onwards – witnesses have reported bear-like creatures and shaggy beasts that walk on two legs in the wooded areas that shroud the road.

But our tale today is of a very different kind of paranormal entity, one which has been spoken of in hushed tones for centuries and whose form is well-known to practically everyone: the Grim Reaper.

Many passengers on bus journeys find their eyes drawn to the scenery they pass through – but only one has reported seeing the Grim Reaper peering at them from woodland on the A1075.

The passenger in question took a bus ride in 1995 – the month isn’t stated – and was looking out of the window at the wooded area between Great Hockham and Wretham when their eye was caught by something unusual: a figure that looked like the Grim Reaper, but instead of his usual black garb, this reaper was wearing white.

When recounting the tale several years later, the witness in question was told that other people in the area had spotted the soul-collecting spectre and that he was connected to a chapel in the area which could be either the Great Hockham Primitive Methodist Chapel or its predecessor, which was a barn at Puddledock Farm.

For thousands of years, the Grim Reaper has been a figure which represents death with the most enduring image of all being a skeletal figure shrouded in a dark, hooded cloak and carrying a large scythe with which to reap human souls. He comes for everyone, in time, an hourglass in his hand, waiting for the last grain of sand to fall before collecting his bounty with a well-practiced cut of his blade.

Death is, however, sometimes personified as wearing a white burial shroud and with no mention of a scythe, perhaps the person in question saw a wholly different kind of spirit – they did, after all, live to tell the tale…

For more Weird Norfolk stories click here.

For a daily dose of Weird Norfolk follow our Instagram here or our Facebook group here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party as they hit ‘wrong house’

The men broke into the home in Old Catton but were confronted with a family and children celebrating a birthday (Picture: PA)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Is this Norfolk’s weirdest road?

Woodland between Great Hockham and Wretham on the A1075 where a white Grim Reaper figure was seen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man to appear in court after being charged with knife-point robberies in West Norfolk

Jet petrol garage in Downham Market had a customer's car stolen at knife point. Photo: Google

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists