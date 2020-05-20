Search

Advanced search

WEIRD NORFOLK: The red-faced ghoul of Rollesby – victim or murderer?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 May 2020

Was Rollesby Hall haunted by a spirit whose face dripped with blood? Picture: The demolition of Rollesby Hall. Dated 24 April 1950

Was Rollesby Hall haunted by a spirit whose face dripped with blood? Picture: The demolition of Rollesby Hall. Dated 24 April 1950

The red-faced ghost of Rollesby with a case of mistaken identity – is it a murderer or a victim of murder whose face appears covered in blood?

A ghost with a blood-soaked face that is said to haunt Rollesby – but is the blood the ghost’s own, or that of the victim the spirit murdered?

Two ghosts are said to have haunted the since-demolished Rollesby Hall, a building which dated back to the mid 16th century and which finally fell to the wrecking ball in the 1950s, leaving only a garden wall and some outbuildings. “Old Red Face” and his wife are – or were – seen, it was said, on the second Monday of each month at midnight, a day believed to have been linked with a tragedy at the hall.

The wonderful Walter Rye, whose work is often pored over by the Weird Norfolk team, wrote about Old Red Face of Rollesby in The Recreations of a Norfolk Antiquary, 1843 to 1929. His story was in turn taken from fellow antiquary Antony Norris (1711 – 1786), who lived in Barton Turf in Norfolk and was educated at a Norwich grammar school. Rye writes that the ghosts “…are variously said to be those of one of the Danish invaders, usually called Red Danes, who slew the Saxon lord of the manor in one of numerous descents on our Norfolk coast, and of the victim’s wife, who is said to follow him about, wringing her hands…

“By others, they are said to be of a Cavalier who – being justifiably irritated by his wife having habitually exceeded the allowance he had made her with which to buy clothing and gewgaws, killed her by cutting off her head with a handsaw, her blood so spurting as to redden his face and so give him the title of Old Red Faced.”

Weird Norfolk takes issue with Rye’s assertion that the above murder was “justified” and for those wondering what a gewgaw might be, it is, apparently “a showy thing, especially one that is useless or worthless” (these are WN’s favourite things). Rye adds that the hall was once lived in by a family with the name of Ensor, which locals believed to be a corruption of ‘handsaw’ from the implement used in the murder.

“But this seems to me idle talk, for albeit the punishment for such wanton repeated expenditure might not by some be deemed excessive it appearth to me almost impossible to sever a human head from the body with so small an implement,” added Rye, ever the practical reporter. He includes the following ballad which he said was, still repeated in the village in the early 20th century.

In his account is included the following ballad.

“All round the rooms of Rollesby Hall

Roameth the wraith of a red-faced Dane

While from the blade of his good brown sword

Drippeth the blood of a murdered Thane

Follows him closely the dead man’s wife

Who loved her husband better than life.

So will they walk till long years wane

And a brown sword cuts through the charm again.”

As an aside, the late Bernard Davies, of The Sherlock Holmes Society of London, suggested in the 1980s that Rollesby Hall had inspired Arthur Conan Doyle when he wrote about Donnithorpe Hall in The Gloria Scott. Davies worked out the location by examining the Victorian Norfolk railway network and ‘clues’ left in the book, such as the alignment of the sunset and the speed of a horse and trap. The Gloria Scott was Holmes’ first investigation and where he caught the bug for sleuthing – he didn’t, however, solve the mystery of Old Red Face and his wife.

For more Weird Norfolk stories click here.

For a daily dose of Weird Norfolk follow our Instagram here or our Facebook group here.

Head to www.norfolkstore.co.uk for Weird Norfolk merchandise.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

A barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road burt into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

A barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road burt into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

Mixed feelings as market returns for first time since lockdown

Traders at the Fakenham Thursday market were responsible for introducing their own systems for safe distancing. Picture: Archant

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK: The red-faced ghoul of Rollesby – victim or murderer?

Was Rollesby Hall haunted by a spirit whose face dripped with blood? Picture: The demolition of Rollesby Hall. Dated 24 April 1950
Drive 24