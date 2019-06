Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 38: The haunting of Felbrigg Hall and the Victorian's obsession with the afterlife

Felbrigg Hall from the park. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2013

This week we celebrate Queen Victoria's 200th birthday with an audience and the Shadowcaster at Arboretum in Norwich.

We share tales of the hauntings of Felbrigg Hall and discuss the Victorian's obsession with the afterlife.

