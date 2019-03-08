Search

Advanced search

Video

WEIRD NORFOLK: The case of the trees that were swallowed by the ground after human bones were found in Corpusty

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 October 2019

The view from the track through farmland to Mossymere Wood near Corpusty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view from the track through farmland to Mossymere Wood near Corpusty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Cor blimey - did the Devil jump at the chance of taking ownership of a slice of Corpusty real estate when human bones were denied a Christian burial?

In this gently rolling Norfolk landscape which peacefully slopes towards the river Bure, it's hard to believe that the Devil has a foothold. But here, in Mossymere Wood, near Corpusty, it is said that the dark one took his chance to seize a patch of ground after a crime against God was committed in this quiet corner of the county.

The Devil's Dish is a depression within in the wood which came into being when, in 1717, several oak trees sunk into the ground and water rose up to create a small sinkhole, or solution hole. A solution hole appears when chalk underground dissolves, creating holes which then collapse and create depressions in the ground: or that's the scientific answer, folklore, of course, has created something far more poetic.

Mossymere Wood near Corpusty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMossymere Wood near Corpusty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is said that shortly before the Devil's Dish was created, human remains and 'relics' had been discovered in the area and, instead of taking the bones to a consecrated site for a Christian burial, those that found them swiftly covered them at the site and walked away. Local folklore dictates that God did not look kindly upon such a blasphemous act. On July 23 1717, there was a thunderous crack as the earth appeared to open and the trees that stood on the spot where the illegal burial had taken place were swallowed by the ground and what appeared to be boiling water replaced them. The bubbling water that sprung up where the mighty oaks had once stood proudly was seen as a sign of God's displeasure and the Devil's tenure at this quiet spot.

This tale of the Devil's Dish was being told in the area as late as 1993, the story having been revisited when part of an early medieval cooking pot was discovered at the bottom of the 60ft depression in August 1987. Norfolk Heritage Explorer (www.heritage.norfolk.gov.uk) notes that the story of the trees that disappeared into the ground and the water that replaced them was still being told until relatively recently. "In September 1993, a groom at Elmerdale Farm told E Rose that this story was still being told locally, but with the addition that human burials has been found in the wood not long before, which were covered up again rather than being removed to the churchyard, so this was taken as a sign of Divine displeasure." Edwin Rose added that 'relics' were also said to have been found and were investigated by The Philosophical Society.

Shortly after the Devil's Dish appeared, Mossymere Woods was bought in 1736 from the impoverished Potts family by Horatio, the first Lord Walpole (the brother of Sir Robert Walpole, who became Britain's first prime minister). Horatio had also bought nearby Wolterton Hall in 1722 and was keen to increase his estate by buying piecemeal packages of land. Another story is associated with the woods here, the sad story of two woodmen who were trapped in the forest in deep snow and forced to shelter at the keeper's cottage in Mossymere Wood. The gamekeeper, keen to be a good hostess, washed the sheets before making up the beds and as a result the poor men caught pneumonia and died. One hopes their funeral did take place on consecrated ground, or history could well repeat itself…

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges others to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges others to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

‘I love Manchester City but I would love to see them play without four centre backs’ - Farke allays fresh Godfrey injury fears

Ben Godfrey lasted 50 minutes before departing in a fresh injury scare during Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Bournemouth

Ben Godfrey was forced to depart early in the second half of Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City - Pragmatic Canaries earn first point of the season on the road

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke saw his side earn their first point of the season away from home. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists