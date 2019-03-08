Search

Advanced search

Video

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 September 2019

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Archant

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one and why it's best to be cautious when visiting rural churchyards in Norfolk at twilight...

Scholars of the Weird in Norfolk know that big black dogs spotted wandering close to churchyards at night are rarely good news. Black Shuck is the ghostly black dog said to roam in East Anglia inland and at the coast, often believed to be an omen of death, his name from the Old English word "scucca", meaning devil or fiend.

Reverend ES Taylor wrote about Black Shuck in 1850: "This phantom I have heard many persons in East Norfolk and even Cambridgeshire, describe as having seen as a black shaggy dog, with fiery eyes and of immense size, and who visits churchyards at midnight. And of course, across the border in Bungay, Abraham Fleming's famous account of "a strange and terrible wunder" in 1577 recounted the terrible tale of a beast that killed people at worship, leaving tragedy in its wake.

But in Buxton, it seems, Black Shuck has branched out into a whole new career as a messenger bearing bad tidings: while the woman who spotted the devil dog in a Buxton churchyard did not die herself, the dog's visit coincided exactly with the death of her brother. In the Borderline Science Investigation Group's quarterly journal the Lantern of 1977, Ivan Bunn offered more details about the incident which happened in 1930 thanks to a letter from Helen Reynolds. "The incident took place late on afternoon on the road near Buxton Lamas church, Norfolk, in 1930," he wrote. "The witness wrote '…I had not gone many steps when suddenly from nowhere a large, black shaggy dog appeared at my side. I put my hand down to pat him, saying 'hello old fellow, where are you going?' but before I could actually say 'going' the dog disappeared as suddenly as it had appeared 'On the following Tuesday morning…I had a letter to tell me my brother had died at Liverpool Hospital the previous Friday…at the exact time I encountered the dog…'"The woman, had been walking with a friend and had parted company close to Buxton Church and she had set out towards Lamas, but as the clock struck 4pm, the dog appeared. The letter informing her of her brother's death, written by her sister, arrived four days later. In the 1920s, the witness had been told as a child by their schoolmaster in Buxton about the legend of Black Shuck and been warned that he roamed the area.

Ivan also recalled a similar story at Winfarthing in Norfolk when a local woman sawa a huge black dog approaching her cottage one evening which then disappeared into thin air: her grandfather died shortly afterwards, attributed to Shuck's visit.

Many cultures link large black dogs - particularly those that roam at night and do not appear to have either a master or mistress - with bad omens. In Ireland, it is believed that if a black dog visits the grave of a priest it means he had been untrue to his vows during his lifetime and if a black dog visited the grave of a woman it meant she had committed adultery. In English folklore, phantom black dogs have been reported in Devon, Cornwall, Lancashire, Leeds and even at Newgate Prison, where a black dog was said to appear before executions for more than 400 years.

For more Weird Norfolk stories click here.

For a daily dose of Weird Norfolk follow our Instagram here or our Facebook group here.

Head to www.norfolkstore.co.uk for Weird Norfolk merchandise.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

MATCHDAY LIVE: Injury-hit Canaries take on champions Manchester City

Premier League Player of the Month winner Teemu Pukki will test himself against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police release e-fit after teenage girl is grabbed by man in city street

Police have issued this e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Christchurch Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic chaos’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists