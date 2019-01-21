Search

Slimmer loses 10 inches from his waistline after diabetes diagnosis

21 January, 2019 - 15:41
Andy Jameson before he lost weight. Photo: Courtesy of Weight Watchers

A Norfolk man has turned his health around after joining his local weight loss group.

Andy Jameson, 55, from Stokesby, was nearly 15 stone and struggling to control his Type 2 diabetes when he joined the Acle Weight Watchers group in April last year.

Now, nine months on, he is 10 inches slimmer around his stomach, over three stone lighter, and in much better control of his health.

Mr Jameson said: “In 2006 I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, I was overweight then and added to this had high blood pressure. I was prescribed medication for both.

“At the beginning of 2018 I decided to have an eye test. It was there I was talking to the ophthalmologist seconded from the James Paget Hospital about how I could help prevent more complications from the diabetes.

“He told me there were three things, stop smoking - but as I do not smoke not an option, don’t get any older – even I cannot control that, and finally lose some weight.”

At the time of his eye test Mr Jameson had a BMI of over 30, which categorised him as “obese”.

He continued: “Even though I keep myself busy, physical fitness and health could be a struggle. Also I really wanted to reduce my medication, have more energy and better control my diabetes.”

Mr Jameson explained that his Weight Watchers plan helped him break his weight loss journey down into small amounts, with the aim of reaching a healthy BMI.

He said: “Losing fat around the middle plays a big part in controlling diabetes and since April I have lost 10.5 inches from around my stomach.

Mr Jameson said that since losing weight he has gone from taking eight pills a day to just one pill. He is also hopeful that after his next check up with the doctor he will no longer have to take this pill as his blood pressure is down to normal range.

He said: “I only wish a diabetic nurse had told me years ago if you lose weight you will feel and look better and improve your diabetes. I could have saved the NHS lots of money.”

