WATCH: Flames reach 15ft at huge industrial unit blaze

The fire service has released videos of the devastating fire near Brandon yesterday - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Videos of a large fire that gutted an industrial unit has been released by the fire service.

Crews were called to the fire in Fengate Drove in Weeting, near Brandon, at about 2pm yesterday (July 13), where large plumes of smoke could be seen from Stoke Ferry and Wereham 10 miles away.

In a tweet Brandon Fire Service said: "Busy day with a very large fire near to our town in Brandon.

"Proving what good team work between Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service there was working hard together."

The fire also spread to number of other buildings from the one where the fire started, which contained building materials.

Buildings could be seen gutted to their frames at the scene.

Speaking yesterday incident commander, Paul Seaman said: "From Norfolk and Suffolk we have 75 personnel on site, including specialist appliances like an aerial ladder platform and some of those will remain at the scene for a number of hours.

"When the first crews turned up there was a significantly developing fire involving about 50pc of the site."

Police were also called to the scene to assist fire crews along with UK Power Networks who checked the scene was safe and an ambulance team was also on standby but not used.

A man who works at the industrial estate, but did not want to be named, said: "There are so many people standing around watching, everyone in the area has got out of their cars.

"The flames are 15ft high."

Those who were in the area at the time said it sounded like fireworks, with one person remarking they thought it was the Weeting Steam Rally at first.







