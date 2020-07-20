Search

Noise complaints from event prompt two police call outs

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 July 2020

Suffolk Police were called out on Saturday and Sunday to Palgrave following noise complaints.

Suffolk Police were called out on Saturday and Sunday to Palgrave following noise complaints. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police were called out over two nights running to the same address near Diss following noise complaints from an event.

Suffolk Police were first alerted on Saturday, July 18, regarding loud music in Palgrave, near Diss.

Officers were called at 9.45pm and spoke to the organiser, who lived on private land.

A police spokesman said the organiser confirmed the event was invite only and was a private event on the land.

Police liaised with the event organisers to monitor the event.

Further complaints were made to Suffolk Police’s control room the following evening regarding the same location and noise levels.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We are liaising with the land owners regarding this event and enquiries are ongoing.”

