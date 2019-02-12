Search

PUBLISHED: 09:12 18 February 2019

Weeklong cancellations for passengers travelling between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Archant

Weeklong cancellations for passengers travelling between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

Train passengers are facing cancellations for the next week as planned work is carried out on a major line.

Greater Anglia services travelling between Norwich and Great Yarmouth will be affected, with no direct trains running between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth from Monday, February 18 until midnight on Friday, February 22.

The train company said anyone wanting to travel to Great Yarmouth from the stations would need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains.

Trains are being rerouted via Acle while the planned engineering work is completed.

Keep up to date with trains via the Greater Anglia journey checker.

