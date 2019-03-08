Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

PUBLISHED: 20:00 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 25 May 2019

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Archant

Part of Sheringham town centre will be closed to all vehicles for the next seven days because of a sinkhole which appeared in the middle of the High Street.

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTONA sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

The pavement on the west side of the High Street will also be shut, meaning a number of shops and eateries will not be able to open their front doors to the public.

The sinkhole appeared near Crofters Restaurant at around 1pm today (Saturday, May 25).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said the sinkhole was at least five metres - more than 16ft - deep, and was linked to a burst water main.

After it appeared in the middle of busy Bank Holiday weekend in the resort town locals responded quickly to divert pedestrians and traffic before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Andrew Munden, chairman of the town's chamber, said: "As a result of the hole appearing this afternoon outside Coopers, the High Street will be closed for all vehicles between Starlings (Chapman's Close) and Pungleperrys for the next seven days.

You may also want to watch:

"Co-Operative Street will also be closed at its junction with High Street.

"Anglian Water have agreed to open the east side pavement but the west side will remain shut. This will affect Sue Ryder, Straits, Crofters, Coopers and The All Natural Co who will have no access to the front of their premises."

Mr Munden some of the businesses, including Crofters restaurant, were already adapting so they could carry on trading, with an access route being opened up via the rear of the premises.

He said: "Some of these are already arranging access via their back doors. Anglian are arranging road closures and signage and the carnival committee are arranging signage for businesses."

Sheringham's deputy mayor Liz Withington said the community was working together and doing its best to deal with the situation.

Ms Withington said the sinkhole looked like it was about 2ft wide.

Norfolk Police earlier urged people to avoid the area. They said: "Officers are in the High Street in Sheringham after reports a hole has appeared in the road. The High Street is closed at its junctions with Wyndham Street and Church Street, so please avoid the area if possible."

Related articles

Most Read

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

Greggs set to open another Norfolk store

A new Greggs store is to open at the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

Are ‘outrageous’ Norwich noise complaints justified - or is noise just a part of city life?

Chief executive of the Open Youth Trust John Gordon-Saker. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

From bloody battles to egg-hunts: A D-Day veteran shares his memories

D-Day veteran, Desmond 'Steve' Stanford of Walsingham, an engineer on one of the landing craft, who is preparing to return to Normandy for the first time in 50 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeboat called out to help yacht in distress

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out. Photo: Mick Howes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists